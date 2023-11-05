SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – #5 Morningside held 15-0 all-time series lead over #23 Dordt entering Saturday afternoon, but the Defenders had an upset on their minds as a game-sealing INT sealed the victory in the Defenders’ 28-24 win earning them its first win over the Mustangs in program history.

GPAC FOOTBALL SCORES

#23 Dordt – 28, #5 Morningside – 24

#1 Northwestern – 49, Dakota Wesleyan – 28

Briar Cliff – 39, Jamestown – 30

DIVISION II AND III RANKS

Wayne State – 28, Augustana – 20

Central – 56, Buena Vista – 22