SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – The Dordt Defenders earned this year’s GPAC All-Sports Trophy for the first time in program history.

Dordt won six GPAC titles while having 12 teams place in the top four of the conference standings. The award is broken down between men’s and women’s sports, with the Defenders ranking first.

Highlighting the group was Dordt’s men’s cross country team, who won its first-ever national championship while the Defenders women’s cross country team and men’s indoor track and field squad enjoyed top ten finishes in the national championships.