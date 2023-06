SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – The Dordt Defenders men’s cross country and track and field teams were named the USTFCCCA Men’s Program of the Year.

This is the first time the Defenders have earned the honor, as its cross country team brought home an NAIA National Championship while the track and field program boasted six All-Americans, including 300M Steeplechase national champion Peter Shippy.