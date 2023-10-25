KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCAU) – Here’s a look at the 2023-24 NAIA Women’s Basketball Coaches Top 25 Preseason Poll:

RANKLAST TIMESCHOOL [FIRST PLACE VOTES]RECORDPOINTS
12Campbellsville (Ky.) [15]31-3526
21Central Methodist (Mo.) [3]35-1500
34Dordt (Iowa)30-4498
45Indiana Wesleyan [1]30-4486
58Marian (Ind.)29-6457
611Carroll (Mont.)26-7429
77Clarke (Iowa)33-4417
824Dakota State (S.D.)29-7413
912Rio Grande (Ohio)30-4378
1014Vanguard (Calif.)23-7372
1110Lewis-Clark State (Idaho)30-4367
1218Briar Cliff (Iowa)26-8334
1321Cumberlands (Ky.)24-8316
149Loyola (La.)27-3280
15RVRocky Mountain (Mont.)20-11279
1612Eastern Oregon30-3255
17NRConcordia (Neb.)20-12234
18NRMidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.)21-8216
1922Mid-America Christian (Okla.)23-7203
2016Indiana Tech27-6172
20RVFreed-Hardeman (Tenn.)24-10172
22NRMayville State (N.D.)24-6153
23RVRust (Miss.)23-6152
24NRProvidence (Mont.)16-14142
2525Science & Arts (Okla.)23-7125

Receiving Votes: College of the Ozarks (Mo.) 71, Indiana South Bend (Ind.) 70, Southern Oregon 64, Montana Western 52, Georgetown (Ky.) 47, Bryan (Tenn.) 41, Jamestown (N.D.) 26, Menlo (Calif.) 24, Wayland Baptist (Texas) 23, Pikeville (Ky.) 21, Grace (Ind.) 20, Columbia (Mo.) 10, Grand View (Iowa) 9, Faulkner (Ala.) 7, Indiana Northwest 5, John Brown (Ark.) 3, Philander Smith (Ark.) 3, Oakland City (Ind.) 3