KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCAU) – Here’s a look at the 2023-24 NAIA Women’s Basketball Coaches Top 25 Preseason Poll:
|RANK
|LAST TIME
|SCHOOL [FIRST PLACE VOTES]
|RECORD
|POINTS
|1
|2
|Campbellsville (Ky.) [15]
|31-3
|526
|2
|1
|Central Methodist (Mo.) [3]
|35-1
|500
|3
|4
|Dordt (Iowa)
|30-4
|498
|4
|5
|Indiana Wesleyan [1]
|30-4
|486
|5
|8
|Marian (Ind.)
|29-6
|457
|6
|11
|Carroll (Mont.)
|26-7
|429
|7
|7
|Clarke (Iowa)
|33-4
|417
|8
|24
|Dakota State (S.D.)
|29-7
|413
|9
|12
|Rio Grande (Ohio)
|30-4
|378
|10
|14
|Vanguard (Calif.)
|23-7
|372
|11
|10
|Lewis-Clark State (Idaho)
|30-4
|367
|12
|18
|Briar Cliff (Iowa)
|26-8
|334
|13
|21
|Cumberlands (Ky.)
|24-8
|316
|14
|9
|Loyola (La.)
|27-3
|280
|15
|RV
|Rocky Mountain (Mont.)
|20-11
|279
|16
|12
|Eastern Oregon
|30-3
|255
|17
|NR
|Concordia (Neb.)
|20-12
|234
|18
|NR
|MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.)
|21-8
|216
|19
|22
|Mid-America Christian (Okla.)
|23-7
|203
|20
|16
|Indiana Tech
|27-6
|172
|20
|RV
|Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.)
|24-10
|172
|22
|NR
|Mayville State (N.D.)
|24-6
|153
|23
|RV
|Rust (Miss.)
|23-6
|152
|24
|NR
|Providence (Mont.)
|16-14
|142
|25
|25
|Science & Arts (Okla.)
|23-7
|125
Receiving Votes: College of the Ozarks (Mo.) 71, Indiana South Bend (Ind.) 70, Southern Oregon 64, Montana Western 52, Georgetown (Ky.) 47, Bryan (Tenn.) 41, Jamestown (N.D.) 26, Menlo (Calif.) 24, Wayland Baptist (Texas) 23, Pikeville (Ky.) 21, Grace (Ind.) 20, Columbia (Mo.) 10, Grand View (Iowa) 9, Faulkner (Ala.) 7, Indiana Northwest 5, John Brown (Ark.) 3, Philander Smith (Ark.) 3, Oakland City (Ind.) 3