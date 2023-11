SIOUX CENTER, IOWA (KCAU) – The journey to the Red Banner began across the country on Saturday for opening round play of the NAIA Football Championship Series, as #14 Dordt defeated Ottawa (KS) 35-7 in the Defenders’ first home playoff game and first postseason win in program history.

NAIA FB OPENING ROUND SCORES

#14 Dordt – 35, Ottawa (KS) – 7

NAIA FB SECOND ROUND PAIRINGS

#14 Dordt at #1 Northwestern (Nov. 25) – 12pm CST

#10 Morningside at #6 Indiana Wesleyan – 11am CST