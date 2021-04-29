Dordt advances to NAIA Volleyball semifinals after sweeping Concordia

(Courtesy Dordt Athletics)

The Dordt Defenders used a come from behind win in set one to secure a 3-0 sweep win over the Concordia Bulldogs on Thursday night in Sioux City. The win vaults the Defenders into the semifinal round of the NAIA National Championship which will be played Friday night.

Dordt fell behind in set one and was down 23-18. A Brenna Krommendyk kill started the rally and back to back Alli Timmermans kills got Dordt within 23-21. A block by Krommendyk got Dordt to within one and an Alli Timmermans and Krommendyk block tied it at 23-23. Krommendyk then followed with a kill and Emma Bousema recorded an ace to finish the set.

Set two saw Dordt scored the first three points and the Defenders never relinquished the lead in front of a loud Defender crowd. Dordt used a balanced attack to win 25-18 to seize the 2-0 lead.

Concordia seemed to recover in set three and the teams were tied eight times up to 13-13. An Alli Timmermans kill put the Defenders in front for good as the lead went to 21-15 eventually. Dordt succeeded in holding off the Bulldog rallies for a 24-19 lead. Concordia got an ace and a kill before Dordt used a timeout. Leading 24-21 the Defenders got the ball to outside hitter Corrina Timmermans and the sophomore put it away for the 25-21 final.

Dordt had just nine attack errors in the match and hit for a .274 kill efficiency. Concordia had a 42-40 kills advantage but committed 23 attack errors and had a .157 kill efficiency. Dordt had an 11-2 points off of blocks edge. Allison Timmermans had 11 kills and Corrina Timmermans 10 while Brenna Krommendyk put down nine. Krommendyk also had three solo and five assisted blocks and Jessi De Jager had four. Megan Raszler had 24 assists and seven digs and Corina Beimers had 10 assists. Hannah Connelly got to 18 digs and Erica Bousema got to 13.