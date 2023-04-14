SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KCAU) – It took overtime to find a winner, but a short wrister from Ben Doran would be the dagger, giving the Sioux City Musketeers a 4-3 overtime win over Sioux Falls on Friday night to punch the Muskies’ ticket back to the USHL Clark Cup Playoffs for the 3rd straight season.

The game stayed scoreless through the first few minutes until forward Dylan Godbout broke the tie with look in the crease to give Sioux City a 1-0 lead. They’d add on to it a few minutes later with a Kaden Shahan one-timer, earning the UConn commit his 17th goal of the year and a 2-0 lead just nine minutes into the game.

The next 31 minutes was all Stampede as Kazmier Sobieski snuck the puck through traffic to get the home team on the board towards the end of the first period. Sioux Falls grabbed two more goals in the second period from Sobieski and Ryan Gordon to knot it up 3-3.

A scoreless third period advanced the game to overtime until Godbout capitalized on an opportunity 41 seconds in to secure the 4-3 victory and a Clark Cup playoff berth.

The Muskies earn the 5th seed in the USHL Playoffs and will face 4-seed Tri-City Storm in a best-of-three first round series from April 24-26.