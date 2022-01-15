STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) – Lexi Donarski scored 23 points, and No. 9 Iowa State rolled past Oklahoma State 74-60. Morgan Kane had 15 points and 10 rebounds, Emily Ryan scored 13 points and Ashley Joens added 12 points for Iowa State. The Cyclones won their ninth straight game and remained the only undefeated team in league play. Iowa State won both games in its first week in the AP Top 10 since 2002. Taylen Collins scored a career-high 21 points and Macie James added 14 for Oklahoma State.
Donarski scores 23 as No. 9 Iowa St tops Oklahoma St 74-60; move to 16-1 for best start in program history
by: Noah Sacco
Posted:
Updated:
Local News
Trending Stories
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to KCAU 9 Breaking News Newsletter