Dominant Coyote offense leads #21 South Dakota to first Dome win over #16 UNI

Sports

CEDAR FALLS, IOWA (AP) — Carson Camp threw two touchdown passes, Travis Theis had 29 carries for 113 yards and a score, and South Dakota beat Northern Iowa 34-21.

Camp was 16-of-20 passing for 153 yards with no interceptions. Nate Thomas, who finished with 14 carries for 59 yards, scored on a 2-yard run to give South Dakota (5-2, 3-1 Missouri Valley Conference) a 33-12 lead late in the third quarter. Theo Day completed 25 of 35 passes for 303 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions, and Victor McShane bounced off multiple defenders on a 62-yard scoring run, for Northern Iowa.

