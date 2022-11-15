SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – The GPAC regular season has come to a close and taking its place is the NAIA postseason along with some big time honors as the conference announced its Coach and Players of the Year featuring Northwestern and Morningside products coming away with hardware.

For the second straight year, the GPAC Offensive Player of the Year returns to the hands of Morningside quarterback Joe Dolincheck. The fifth-year senior has had a historic season thus far, serving as the program’s all-time passing leader while sitting one TD away from breaking the all-time NAIA and program mark in passing touchdowns.

Northwestern’s Parker Fryar shared the same glory on the other side of the ball, as the sophomore linebacker earned GPAC Defensive Player of the Year behind a team-high 85 tackles. Fryar becomes the first Red Raider to win the award since 2019.

As for GPAC Coach of the Year, Morningside’s Steve Ryan won in flying colors. The reigning NAIA Coach of the Year led the Mustangs to a 10-0 regular season finish in his 21st year, while winning his 13th consecutive GPAC title at the helm of the defending national champions.

Morningside and Northwestern open first round play for the NAIA Championship Series this Saturday at their home fields. Both games slated for 12:00 p.m. kickoffs.