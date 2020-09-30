Digital Exclusive: Sioux City Musketeers announce 2020-2021 regular season schedule

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Musketeers have announced their 2020-2021 regular-season schedule on Tuesday night.

The biggest difference to this season’s schedule is they’ll only be playing with teams in the Western Conference in the United States Hockey League (USHL).

This difference will mark the first-time this has happened in the team’s 49-year history.

There are 16 teams in the USHL with eight teams in the Eastern Conference and eight in the Western Conference, including the Musketeers.

USHL said Cedar Rapids RoundRiders and Madison Capitols, two teams in the Eastern Conference, had announced they will not be playing this season due to substantial rink damage and significant county restrictions, which are related to COVID-19.

Because of this, two of the Western Conference teams, Des Moines Buccaneers and Waterloo Black Hawks, will be playing between both the conferences in the USHL.

The regular season is set to go from early November 2020 to late April 2021.

Every team playing in the league this year, including the Sioux City Musketeers, will play a total of 54 games in the regular season, with 27 home and 27 away games.

The two teams that the Musketeers will face the most this season are the Fargo Force and the Sioux Falls Stampede with 10 games each.

Both teams will have five home and five away games to play against the Sioux City Musketeers.

There will be four home and four away games against Tri-City Storm and Omaha Lancers. While the Musketeers will have three home and three away games against Des Moines, Lincoln Stars, and Waterloo.

The USHL Board of Directors unanimously voted to only play conference games only to cut expenses and eliminate the time on the bus for the safety of its players.

To begin the regular season, three of the first six games will be on the home ice.

The first scheduled game for the Musketeers is on Saturday, November 7th with a face-off time at 7:05 p.m. in the Tyson Events Center against Tri-City.

To see the full schedule for the Sioux City Musketeers’ 2020-2021 season, click here or go to the team’s website.

For more information on the USHL, visit their website.

