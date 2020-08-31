Digital Exclusive: Iowa State University to allow around 25,000 fans for football season opener

AMES, Iowa (KCAU) – Iowa State University (ISU) will allow around 25,000 football fans to be at the season opener game on September 12.

The season opener to the Cyclones’ football program is against the Ragin Cajuns from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

Fans who have purchased season tickets will have the opportunity to attend the football game at the Jack Trice Stadium.

ISU Director of Athletics Jamie Pollard said the athletic department has been working closely with the university officials as it relates to having fans at home football games.

The seating locations at the stadium has been strategically reassigned using the current Cyclone Club giving levels, priority points within those levels, and taking into account location and/or price, to create improved social distancing.

For more information on the overview of the Jack Trice Stadium by section with seats plotted for the tickets purchased, click here.

There will be several mitigations efforts including requiring face coverings at all times for all individuals, having fans remain in their seats as much as possible, and no tailgating allowed.

To see the full list of mitigation efforts from the Iowa State University for the September 12 football game, click here.

Pollard said that if the mitigation actions are successful at the season opener, they will allow all season ticket purchasers to attend the October 3 football game against the University of Oklahoma Sooners.

If ISU determines that the mitigation measures weren’t followed adequately at the first game, they will have no fans at any of the future games, starting with the Oklahoma game.

The ticket office will be emailing all account holders their seating locations for the season opener by September 3.

Pollard adds the current plan is subject to revision and the athletic department will continue to monitor the situation closely for the next two weeks and will take appropriate actions, including no fans at the first game if the circumstances change.

To read the full letter from ISU Director Pollard, click here.