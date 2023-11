AMES, Iowa (KCAU) – The defending Big 12 champion Iowa State Cyclones kicked off its season at home against Butler.

Former Sioux City East standout Nyamer Diew led the Cyclones with a game-high 19 points and nine rebounds in the 82-55 win against her former team. Diew was one of four Iowa State players to score in double-digits for the Cyclones, who shot 50% from the field.

Iowa State moves to 1-0 on the season with its next game at Drake on Sunday, November 12th for a 2:00 p.m. tip-off.