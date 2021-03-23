Despite national tournament opening loss, USD women focusing on the good this season

SAN ANTONIO, TX (KCAU) – It certainly wasn’t the way the South Dakota women saw their season ending.

The #11 Coyotes faced a tall task in their NCAA Tournament opener, taking on #6 Oregon, who is one of the tallest teams in the country, with three players listed at 6’6″ or taller. USD, on the other hand, only has two players listed at 6’3″ or taller. Maybe it was nerves, maybe it was the size, but the Coyotes struggled in their first half versus the Ducks, trailing 34-9 at halftime.

In the second half USD got in a rhythm, though. The Yotes outscoring the Ducks 38-33 in the game’s final 20 minutes, but it was too little, too late, ending in a 67-47 loss.

Despite the losing effort though, South Dakota senior post Hannah Sjerven noted that their final game of the season shouldn’t be representative of the efforts of this year’s team.

“There was a lot of people that you know doubted, with Ciara leaving, and Maddie, and all the other great players that we lost in last year through injury or graduation,” said Sjerven. “And I think that we could have just kind of stepped down from the challenge, and I don’t think for a second that we did that. We played really good teams all year, and the Summit League, and again in our non-conference and I don’t think there was a game where we gave up once, and that’s something for us to be really proud of. We have the conference tournament championship to be very proud of. That’s a big accomplishment and something that we want to keep doing so. I mean, losing right now, it stings, but I don’t think we have to hang our heads on this season.”