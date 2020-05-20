Des Moines Public Schools partners with Drake University to build $19.5M stadium

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Des Moines Public School officials will join with Drake University to build a $19.5 million stadium for high school and middle school sports.

The city’s school board unanimously approved a resolution Tuesday to pay $15 million for construction costs, using sales tax revenue.

Drake will donate land, pay remaining costs, and be responsible for maintaining the stadium. It will be built near the university’s basketball arena.

The 4,000-seat stadium will be the home field for four of the district’s five high school football teams and will be home for all of the district’s soccer teams.

It also will be available for other school uses and middle school football and soccer games. Drake also will use the field for its soccer teams.