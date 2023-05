SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – The Denison-Schleswig Monarchs boys soccer season came to an end at the IHSAA State Tournament quarterfinals.

The seventh-seeded Monarchs, who made it back to State for the first time since 2007, were defeated 3-1 by unbeaten and second-seeded Marion. The Monarchs end the season with a 10-5 record.