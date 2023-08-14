SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Just a few months ago, Sioux City North student-athlete Demarico Young established his own non-profit, The Demarico Young Readiness Foundation, with his vision blooming into big things for the Siouxland community.

The Stars’ standout running back has seen his foundation grow exponentially from its inception during the spring to the events they have planned in the near future. The foundation’s focus has been gathering donations from community members. But now, the next step is about giving it to those in need.

Young’s foundation has grown outside of Siouxland, with it receiving national attention. Additionally, the foundation launched its official website earlier today. The foundation has done plenty of great work, with Demarico saying this biggest reward is giving back to the place he calls home.

“Improving my community and helping kids in the community anywhere they need help. I want to grow. I’d like to be able to help kids statewide and across the nation, if possible. Really, it’s a dream come true for me. I’m still in shock sometimes,” Young said.

For more information or you’d like to donate, head over to demaricoyoungfoundation.org.