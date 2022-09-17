SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- The Iowa State Cyclones welcomed the Ohio Bobcats to Jack Trice Stadium as ISU looked to advance to 3-0.

The home team would get the scoring started on the first drive as former West Sioux Falcon Hunter Dekkers waltzed into the end zone for his first rushing touchdown of his career. Iowa State would add to the lead when Dekkers connected with Deshawn Hanika to go up 14-0.

The Cyclones defense had themselves a big game as well, forcing four Bobcat turnovers as Iowa State picks up the 43-10 win.