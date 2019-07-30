Dekkers’ arm, Falcons bats lead West Sioux into 2A state baseball semifinals

The #6 West Sioux Falcons new they needed a good start to advance their time at the state tournament, meaning it was a no brainer to start junior lefty Hunter Dekkers on the bump, and the future Iowa State Cyclone didn’t disappoint.

Dekkers pitched four scoreless innings for the Falcons en route to a 7-2 win over #3 New Hampton. He walked five batters, but struck out three and didn’t give up a hit. It wasn’t until he exited the game that New Hampton was able to get on the scoreboard, but with a 7-0 lead at that time, it would have taken a huge comeback to take down West Sioux.

The Falcons move on the the 2A semifinals on Thursday where they’ll face #2 Van Meter at 4:30.