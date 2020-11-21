DeJean’s late game heroics lift OABCIG to it’s second straight state championship

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCAU) – OABCIG senior quarterback Cooper DeJean wasn’t ready to go out a loser.

Heading into the Class 1A state championship the Falcons senior quarterback was 21-0 in his career as a starter, and through three quarters, it looked like he might end it 21-1. But the future Iowa Hawkeye was determined not to let it happen.

Down 20-18 with under five minutes to go, the Falcons defense gave up a touchdown to make it 26-18. An extra point would make it a two score game, and with how OABCIG’s offense was playing, was probably an insurmountable lead at that point in the game. DeJean delivered. The future Iowa safety blocked the point after kick, keeping it a one score game.

He then led the Falcons down the field, running it in himself with under two minutes to go for a 26-24 deficit, then running the two-point conversion in to tie it at 26 with just under two minutes to go.

On the ensuing kickoff, the OABCIG special teams stripped the returner of the ball, giving them the ball inside the red zone. DeJean, again, delivered. A 19 yard touchdown run, in true DeJean fashion, cutting from one side to the other, giving his team the last minute victory, and their second straight state championship.

“It means a lot,” said DeJean. “To go out like this, the community supported us. I know they’re back home, they’re supporting us, everybody’s watching the game and stuff like that. And for the seniors, this is a great way to go out.”

“How that game played out we were just chasing points all night. All the credit in the world to Van Meter. You know, they took it to us for the vast majority of that game. We’re just very fortunate we’ve got a very good kid to make some plays back there.

DeJean will leave OABCIG 22-0 as the team’s starting quarterback.