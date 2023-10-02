IOWA CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Iowa junior defensive back Cooper DeJean did his part to electrify the crowd during Saturday night’s win over Michigan State. A monumental performance that’d earn him his first Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week honor.

The OABCIG product tallied 6 tackles, a second quarter interception (his first of the season) and the first 70-yard punt return touchdown of his career, giving Iowa its first lead of the second half towards an eventual 26-16 victory.

DeJean is 1 of 18 players in the country with a punt return score. It marks the 15th longest in program history and the first punt return touchdown by a Hawkeye since 2020.