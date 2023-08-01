DALLAS, TEXAS (KCAU) – Watch list season is in full effect as players from the Hawkeyes, Huskers, and Cyclones have been earning spots on various lists. This time around, it’s a local Hawkeye along with a well-known Cyclone among the shortlist for college football’s best defensive player.

Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean has been named to the 2023 Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watchlist. The All-Big Ten choice set the Hawkeyes single season record with a trio of pick 6’s. The Odebolt native also tied the program’s career record with three interceptions returned for a touchdown.

Joining the Siouxland star on the list is Iowa State defensive back T.J. Tampa. The Cyclones preseason All-Big 12 selection started all 12 games for the Cyclones last season and was sixth on the team last year in tackles.

The winner will be chosen from five finalists named in November.