SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Cooper DeJean led the way with several dunks, scoring 30, as #9 OABCIG defeated Siouxland Christian 70-55.

The Falcons win pushes their win streak to eight games. Beckett DeJean scored 15 for OABCIG, Easton Harms added in 13.

For Siouxland Christian, Cameron Pierson led the Eagles with 19 points, while Dalton DuBois added 15, and Nolan Porter chipped in nine.