SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- The #21 Dordt Defenders are preparing for their Week One road matchup and season opener against Briar Cliff.

The Defenders come into the season ranked nationally, which will raise the expectations for the season. Last year, Dordt finished 7-3 with two of their losses coming from Morningside and Northwestern. Fast forward to this year, the team has lost many key pieces but look to replenish their production with players who picked up vital experience a year ago.

But despite who may be making plays, the team is excited to kick off the season. Dordt plays Briar Cliff on the road on September 3rd.