Dalano Banton will stay in the 2021 NBA Draft

(KCAU) — Nebraska guard Dalano Banton announced Friday that he is staying in the 2021 NBA Draft and will forgo his remaining college eligibility. Underclassmen had until July 7 to announce their intentions to stay in the draft or return to college for the upcoming season.

“Dalano has told us that he has decided to stay in the NBA Draft,” Nebraska Coach Fred Hoiberg said. “He worked hard in the gym and the weight room this offseason and performed well at both the G League Elite Camp and in individual workouts with teams over the past few weeks. We will do everything we can to support him as he pursues his goal of playing in the NBA.”

Banton, a 6-foot-9 guard from Toronto, Ontario, Canada, played in all 27 games, including 22 starts, for the Huskers in 2020-21. He averaged 9.6 points per game while leading the Huskers in both rebounding (5.9) and assists (3.9) per game after transferring from Western Kentucky and sitting out the 2019-20 season. Banton finished in the top-20 in the Big Ten in assists (ninth), blocked shots (15th) and rebounding (18th), while becoming the first NU player since 1974 to lead NU in both rebounding and assists in the same season.

His 2020-21 campaign was highlighted by the second triple double in school history (13 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists) in just 21 minutes against Doane, one of 14 double-figure scoring efforts on the season. He also had a pair of double-figure rebounding efforts, including 10 rebounds against Wisconsin. He also had eight games with at least six assists, including eight against North Dakota State and seven each against both No. 17 Michigan State and Indiana.

The 2021 NBA Draft is set for Thursday, July 29 and Banton looks to be the second Husker drafted in three years, joining 2019 draft pick Isaiah Roby.