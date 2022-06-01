SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A six run eleventh inning carried the Dell Rapids baseball team past Dakota Valley in the Class ‘B’ State Championship.

The Quarriers claimed an 11-5 win on Wednesday, to clinch their second consecutive state title.

Dell Rapids jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning, thanks to some mistakes from the Dakota Valley defense.

The first two batters reached base via error, that allowed Brayden Pankonen to score. Dylan Mathis would single, followed by a two RBI triple from Jack Henry. An Aidan Boechler ground out would add a fourth run.

The Quarriers led 4-0 after a half inning.

A pair of walks would put two on base for Dakota Valley and they took advantage with an RBI single from Brayden Major. However, Jake Pruchniak was thrown out at home to end the inning.

Dell Rapids led 4-1 after one.

The second inning saw a surge from Dakota Valley. The Panthers loaded the bases with two outs for Randy Rosenquist who crushed a double to left. That plated three and evened the game at four.

A batter later, it was Jaxon Hennies who belted a double off the left field fence.

The Panthers led 5-4 after two innings.

That began the pitcher’s duel.

Dell Rapids would tie the game in the sixth inning, thanks to an RBI ground out from Boechler.

From there, the two teams went into defensive mode.

The seventh, eighth, ninth and tenth innings saw no runs and very little offense.

That pushed the contest to the eleventh.

Dell Rapids got their first two on via an infield single from Boechler and a hit by pitch to Mason Stubbe.

Two batters later, CJ Smith would hit a groundball to second. That was followed by an error which scored Boechler. The Quarriers built a 6-5 lead.

Two batters later, it was Brayden Pankonen who drove a single to left. That plated two and gave Dell Rapids an 8-5 lead.

They weren’t done as Landon Ruesink tripled, Dylan Mathis singled and Boechler singled to plate three more runs.

Dell Rapids scored six runs to open up an 11-5 lead.

Dakota Valley would get a man aboard, but they were unable to score as a 1-6-3 double paly would bring the game to a close.

The Quarriers claimed the Class ‘B’ Championship with an 11-5 win.

Brayden Pankonen claimed the win on the mound as he threw 8.1 innings in relief. He allowed zero runs on six hits while striking out ten.

Dylan Mathis led the way with four hits including a double and three singles. He scored three times. Jack Henry, Aidan Boechler and Will Jaton each added two hits.

Jaxon Hennies went 3-5 for Dakota Valley with an RBI, a double and two singles.