DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. (KCAU) – The 52nd annual South Dakota High School Coaches Association awards banquet came to Dakota Dunes Sunday afternoon, as Dakota Valley boys basketball head coach Jason Kleis earned Coach of the Year along with former Vermillion football head coach Gary Culver enshrined into the 2023 Hall of Fame class.

Awarding honors from fall and winter sports, Kleis was selected as the coaches association’s Boys Basketball Coach of the Year. The distinction comes after Kleis led the Panthers to a Class A record 53 straight wins and back-to-back State titles.

Culver, a former vermillion football head coach and 1972 Sioux City East graduate, accepted his plaque as one of six honorees inducted into the newest Hall of Fame group. Culver spent 36 years at the helm of the Tanagers, winning five State titles. He now is the head wrestling coach at Vermillion while still serving as an assistant to the Tanager football program. High distinctions for the pair of coaches who’ve impacted their communities, while remembering the people along the way.

“Never did I ever dream that 16 years ago when I started coaching where we were scratching to win one game that we’d be on a run like we have, it’s very special,” Dakota Valley boys basketball head coach Jason Kleis said. “All the teams, all the coaches that I’m still best friends with to this day, it’s very special to share this award with all of them.”

“What’s most important is the relationships that you form with coaches, with student-athletes, and with community members,” former Vermillion football head coach Gary Culver said. “Vermillion has been a fantastic community. I actually went there in the fall of 1972. I was blessed with a football scholarship and be able to play at the University of South Dakota, and here I am 47 years later.”