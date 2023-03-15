SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Dakota Valley senior guard Isaac Bruns was named the Gatorade 2022-23 South Dakota Boys Basketball Player of the Year. The award recognizes academics and character outside as well as athletics.

Bruns is the first Dakota Valley Panther to win the award in school history. Bruns has been a key piece to the Panthers team, averaging 26.3 points per game and 9.3 rebounds per game to help lead Dakota Valley to a 23-0 record and the #1 seed in South Dakota’s Class A state tournament. The University of South Dakota commit is a part of a Dakota Valley program that set a Class A state record with a running winning streak of 50 consecutive games.

Outside of basketball, Bruns has volunteered locally as a Sunnybrook Community Church youth group member and has donated his time as both a summer basketball camp volunteer and with the VFW youth baseball program. He’s also a member of the National Honor Society, maintaining a 4.0 GPA.