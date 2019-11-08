Dakota Valley volleyball advances to South Dakota 16 with Region win over Lennox

The Sioux City Metro swim team might be the most "Siouxland" team in Siouxland. Made up of not only the metro schools, but the surrounding areas, as far as Sioux Center, the team certainly racked up the miles this season, seeing as they didn't have a home meet.

Heading into state the team sends seven swimmers to Marshalltown for the State meet, led by the Regional Swimmer of the Year Hope Cvrk, and the coaching staff, led by fifth year coach Molly Hegarty, who won the Regional Coach of the year Honor.