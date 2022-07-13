DELL RAPIDS, SOUTH DAKOTA (KCAU) – A rematch of the 2022 South Dakota High School Class B State Championship, Dakota Valley struck early and often as the Post 319 Panthers quelled the Quarriers 8-4 on Tuesday night.
Dakota Valley Post 319 gets redemption over Dell Rapids Post 65 in legion baseball battle
by: Noah Sacco
