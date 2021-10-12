Dakota Valley girls’ soccer looking to cap off historic championship run

DAKOTA VALLEY, SOUTH DAKOTA (KCAU) – It’s been less than a decade since the Dakota Valley Panthers girls’ soccer team was first sanctioned. The program reached their first state tournament in 2020, but came away still searching for their first postseason win.

But this year, the script has been writing itself, as the #3 Panthers secured their first state win over #6 Groton Area in the quarterfinals, followed by a thrilling seven-round penalty kick shootout against #2 Tea Area in the semifinals. Now in the Class A State championship, Dakota Valley has the chance to win the whole thing. And for a program that’s only competed for five years, head coach Jesse Castillo and the Panthers are embracing one final opportunity at history.

The #2 Panthers take on #1 West Central for the championship on Saturday at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. First kick is set for 11 a.m.