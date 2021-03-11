Dakota Valley girls fall in state opener to reigning champs Winner 59-48

WATERTOWN, S.D. (KCAU) – In basketball there have always been amazing comebacks. But some games have too big of holes to crawl out of.

In #7 Dakota Valley’s first time at state since 2010, the Panthers came out with some jitters, falling behind #2 Winner 11-3 out the gate. The managed to rally it back to a tie at 13 all as junior Rylee Rosenquist willed her team back into it. For the rest of the half, however, everything seemed to swing the Warriors’ way. Winner going on a 17-1 run to close the half for a 30-14 lead at the break.

The Panthers rallied back to make it a five point game with a little over three minutes to go, but couldn’t get over the hump, as Winner moved on to the semifinals 59-48.

Dakota Valley will play in the consolation bracket at 2:00 on Friday against the loser of Hamlin and Belle Fourche.