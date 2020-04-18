Dakota Valley G Paul Bruns commits to North Dakota

Dakota Valley junior guard Paul Bruns announced Saturday morning on Twitter that he would be continuing his career as a member of the North Dakota Fighting Hawks. Bruns chose North Dakota over offers from Augustana and the University of Sioux Falls.

“[North Dakota] offered me a couple of months ago. I’ve been in contact with them for a long time,” he said. “And I really like everything they’ve got going on over there. All the facilities, the coaches, the players. And I didn’t see any reason to wait any longer so that’s why I decided.”

Bruns was a force on the court this year, he averaged nearly 29 points and over 12 rebounds per game and led the Panthers into the playoffs. But the DV season was cut short, so Bruns and the rest of his team are working hard to make up for it next season.

“After this season got cut short it was really disappointing, but there’s nothing we can do about it so we’re not complaining,” Bruns said. “But we had a great year and next year we’ve got a lot of good guys coming back. We’re working out still, trying to get better by ourselves so when we do come together and play again we’ll be ready.”

Bruns will be joining North Dakota in 2021, after his senior season.