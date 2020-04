Cornie Wassink has been a staple of the track and field officiating scene for 50 years. To not be on the track during this time of year takes some getting used to.

"We've never seen anything like this. I officiated my first track meet in 1970, so I think I've worked at approximately 1400 meets," Wassink said. "I've seen a lot of meets, started a lot of races, and maybe have a little loss of hearing because of it."