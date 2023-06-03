ABERDEEN, S.D. (KCAU) – History continued in Aberdeen for the semifinals of the first sanctioned SDHSAA Softball State Tournament, but Dakota Valley’s pursuit of a Class A title would end in there as two-seed and unbeaten West Central defeated the 3-seed Panthers 16-2 on Friday evening.

DV will face top seed Dell Rapids for 3rd place of the State tournament at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday.

SEMIFINAL SCORES

#2 West Central – 16, #3 Dakota Valley – 2 (Class A Semifinals)

#6 Elk Point-Jefferson – 14, #7 Beresford – 6 (Class A Consolation Semifinals)

#5 Sioux Falls Washington – 7, #8 Yankton – 4 (Class AA Consolation Semifinals)