RAPID CITY, S.D. (KCAU) – First serves for the SDHSAA State volleyball quarterfinals went underway on Thursday as Dakota Valley returned to the bracket taking on Rapid City Christian in the Class A State quarterfinals.

It’d shake out to be a decisive five-set match, but the #7 seed Panthers would ultimately fall to the #2 seed Lady Comets in a 3-2 defeat (25-27, 25-22, 13-25, 25-14, 15-11) to end their title pursuit.

Panthers senior Sophia Tuttle led the match with 22 kills and 22 digs. Samantha Kimbell and Claire Much each added 15 kills apiece. Dakota Valley faces #6 seed Wagner on Friday at 12:45pm in the consolation semifinals.