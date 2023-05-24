SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – In the first sanctioned season of South Dakota high school softball, Dakota Valley extends their memorable year even further with a 15-0 rout over Sioux Falls Christian in the SoDak 16 Final securing their spot at the first ever SDHSAA Softball State Tournament.

Elk Point-Jefferson also advances to the State Tournament with a 14-1 win over Wagner.

“We have worked really hard to get to this point and many long hours of practice and I’m so proud of all the girls,” Dakota Valley pitcher Emma Wiese said. “We’ve worked really hard to get here.”

“We told the ladies from day one everything you do this season is a first,” Dakota Valley softball head coach TC Weinandt said. “So it’s pretty exciting we’ve been waiting for this for years trying to get this into our program. Now we finally have a chance so it’s really exciting we’ve got some real tough games ahead. Good chance we’re going in as a 3 seed we’ll see how the games fall out tonight. We’ll probably fall in as a 3 seed and work our way up.”

Three seed Panthers and the six seed Huskies will face each other for the Class A State quarterfinal on June 1st. First pitch at Players Softball Complex in Aberdeen, S.D. set for 5:30pm CT.

SODAK 16 FINAL SCORES

#3 Dakota Valley – 15, #14 Sioux Falls Christian – 0 (F/3 innings) (Class A SoDak 16 Final)

#9 Elk Point-Jefferson – 14, #9 Wagner – 1 (Class A SoDak 16 Final)

#10 Beresford – 7, #7 Vermillion – 3 (Class A SoDak 16 Final)

