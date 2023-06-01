ABERDEEN, S.D. (KCAU) – History was made with every pitch in South Dakota on Thursday, kicking off the inaugural sanctioned SDHSAA Softball State Tournament in Aberdeen, S.D. Three-seeded Dakota Valley and six-seeded Elk Point-Jefferson battled it out in the Class A Quarterfinals, and the Panther flexed their offense early and often defeating the Husker 15-5 in five innings for the program’s first ever sanctioned State tournament win.

The Panthers advance to face two-seed and unbeaten West Central in Friday’s Class A semifinal. First pitch from Players Softball Complex in Aberdeen set for 5:30 p.m.