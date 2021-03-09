Dakota Valley boys punch tickets to state with SoDak-16 win over Sisseton

CENTERVILLE, Iowa (KCAU) – The Dakota Valley boys basketball team clinched it’s seventh trip to the state tournament in a 65-47 SoDak-16 win over Sisseton on Tuesday night.

Senior guard Paul Bruns led all scorers with 29 points, while also snagging nine rebounds. Isaac Bruns scored 15 with five steals, and Randy Rosenquist led off the bench with 12 points.

The Panthers will enter state as the #2 seed and face #7 winner in their opener. South Dakota boys state basketball tips off March 18-20 in Sioux Falls.