RAPID CITY, S.D. (KCAU) — The Dakota Valley boy’s basketball team defeated Sioux Valley 82-65 to claim their first ever Class A state championship.

The Panthers trailed 34-30 at half, but outscored Sioux Valley 52-31 in the second half to clinch their vidtory. Randy Rosenquist and Isaac Bruns tied for the Panthers with 25 points apiece.

Dakota Valley will welcome it’s state championship team back at 5:00 on Sunday, March 20th.