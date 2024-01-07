SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Below are the Siouxland high school and GPAC basketball scores from Saturday, January 6th:
IOWA BOYS SCORES
Dakota Valley 69, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 41
Sioux City East 83, Mason City 38
Ar-We-Va 62, Woodbury Central 34
Kuemper Catholic 82, East Sac County 67
NEBRASKA BOYS SCORES
Boone Central 41, Wayne 37
Douglas County West 80, Omaha Nation 37
Elgin Public/Pope John 51, Bloomfield 45
Fort Calhoun 74, Wisner-Pilger 49
Howells-Dodge 49, Guardian Angels Central Catholic 39
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 56, Stanton 32
IOWA GIRLS SCORES
Dakota Valley 71, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 42
Sioux City East 49, Mason City 45
Bishop Heelan 76, Des Moines Lincoln 11
Kuemper Catholic 62, East Sac County 35
Denison-Schleswig 60, MVAOCOU 50
NEBRASKA GIRLS SCORES
Boone Central 35, Wayne 28
Elgin Public/Pope John 69, Bloomfield 35
Guardian Angels Central Catholic 40, Howells-Dodge 37
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 35, Stanton 32
Niobrara/Verdigre 56, Lutheran High Northeast 12
Norfolk 51, South Sioux City 43
Pender 53, Yutan 47
West Point-Beemer 48, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 26
GPAC MEN’S SCORES
Morningside 81, Hastings 76
Mount Marty 73, Northwestern 70
Doane 105, Briar Cliff 102 (4/OT)
GPAC WOMEN’S SCORES
Dordt 85, College of Saint Mary 43
Northwestern 82, Mount Marty 47
Doane 97, Briar Cliff 92
Hastings 76, Morningside 51