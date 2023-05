SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – In a Class B baseball battle of schools less than 20 minutes apart, Elk Point-Jefferson showed command in the first few inning of the game. But Dakota Valley never lost hope in the late goings, tying up the game at 3-3 to move into extra innings, where Isaac Bruns would play the hero in the eighth inning with a walk-off single to cap off the 5-4 win for Dakota Valley.

BASEBALL SCORES

Dakota Valley – 5, Elk Poiint-Jefferson – 4 (F/8)