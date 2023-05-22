SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – High school baseball in South Dakota may not be a sanctioned sport, but the hunger is ever-present for a trip to the State tournament. After Dakota Valley and Elk-Point Jefferson both won their Region 1B semifinal matchups, the Panthers overpowered the Huskies 5-1 to secure their spot in Sioux Falls.

South Dakota basketball commit Isaac Bruns got the scoring started with a solo home run in the first inning to give DV a quick 1-0 lead. The Panther defense helped to keep the Huskies off the board in the top of the second inning. Beau Pollema threw out a runner from third streaking for home on a fly out.

Dakota Valley fed off it in the bottom half as Drew Lukken ripped an RBI single through the middle to score Garrett Anderson for a 2-0 DV cushion. Bats kept rolling into the third inning when Jackson Boonstra found some green into center to put another run on the board for the Panthers.

Bruns tallied a pair of RBIs while starting pitcher Jake PruchNiak went the distance for an eight-strikeout, complete game effort towards the victory and Regional title.

Dakota Valley will play their first game of the Class B State tournament at Sioux Falls Stadium on May 29. Opponent will be the highest seed from Region 4 with first pitch slated for 1:00 p.m.