SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KCAU) — After their South Dakota High School Baseball Association state quarterfinal was postponed from Monday afternoon to Tuesday morning, Dakota Valley knew it would be a long day, but worth it if they could keep on winning.

DV faced West Central in their quarterfinal opener, rallying back from a 4-2 deficit early to claim a 6-5 victory for a spot in the state semifinals. The Panthers then faced Winner/Colome in the semis, holding off a seventh inning rally to win 4-3.

Dakota Valley will face Dell Rapids in the Class B state championship game on Wednesday at 6:05 at Sioux Falls Stadium.