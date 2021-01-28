Czinano’s big night not enough as Iowa falls to #23 Northwestern

IOWA CITY, Iowa – (Hawkeye Athletics) – It was déjà vu for the University of Iowa women’s basketball team (9-4, 5-4), who dropped its second game of the season to No. 23 Northwestern (9-3, 7-3), 87-80, inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday night.
Junior Monika Czinano led the Hawkeyes and bested her career high of 28 points set in Iowa’s last meeting against the ‘Cats with 34 points on 17-of-19 shooting. Czinano made her first 15 field goals is believed to be a Big Ten single-game record and was two field goals shy of tying an NCAA record for consecutive makes.
“I knew going into this game, using our bigs was going to be a critical part of this game,” Czinano said. “It was having that mentality, knowing I would need to do a little bit more. You can only make that field goal percentage when your teammates are finding you.”
Czinano’s 17 made field goals tied a Carver-Hawkeye Arena record and were two shy of a school record.