Cyclones to allow fans in Jack Trice Stadium for next home game Oct. 3rd

AMES, Iowa (WHO-TV) — The Iowa State Cyclones will have fans in the stands the next time they take the field at Jack Trice Stadium on October 3 against Oklahoma.

The Cyclones had previously planned to welcome fans to their home opener earlier this month but scrapped the plan due a surge in COVID-19 cases in Story County. ISU has since since a marked decrease in new COVID-19 cases.

The Iowa State University (ISU) Athletics Department announced another amended ticketing guide on that will allow some fans and students into the stadium while staying a 25% of capacity. Director of Athletics Jamie Pollard announced the decisions in a letter released Thursday morning.

Pollard says the school has conferred with the Kansas City Chiefs as well as other Big 12 schools that successfully hosted fans in their stadiums in recent weeks for guidance on safely following their example. Pollard says the university’s public health department has worked with Story County and state officials to finalize their plan.

Pollard says the school projects 15,000 fans will be at the game. That is the remaining number of ticket holders who haven’t canceled their plans. Non-students will be seated by group and socially-distanced around the stadium. All fans will have an assigned seat.

The school is using a lottery to allot 1,000 student tickets to the game. ISU is refunding the price of the game ticket to all students who purchased one. The school will then randomly draw 1,000 names and give them complimentary tickets to the game. Students will be given an assigned seat and be required to socially distance. Pollard writes that future student attendance policies will be determined based on how well students follow rules this time.

No tailgating will be allowed at the game and all fans will be required to wear a mask at all times unless they are in their vehicles. Pollard says he expects fans to follow the rules and wouldn’t open the gates if he didn’t think they would: