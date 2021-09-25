Cyclones comeback bid falls short as Baylor pulls off the 31-29 upset over #14 Iowa State

Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy (15) sends a pass downfield during the first half against Northern Iowa in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)

WACO, TEXAS (AP) – Gerry Bohanon threw for two touchdowns and ran for another and Baylor stopped a two-point try with 24 seconds left to beat No. 14 Iowa State 31-29.

Breece Hall ran for 180 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries for Iowa State and caught five passes for 51 yards. That included a 16-yard score in the final minute that was followed by a failed two-point try. The Bears recovered the onside kick and ran out the clock for their first win over a ranked opponent since they beat North Carolina in the 2015 Russell Athletic Bowl.

