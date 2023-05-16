SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) — Iowa State’s annual Cyclone Tailgate Tour is in its 17th year, with the ISU bunch making a stop in Sioux City to give fans an opportunity to interact with some of the Cyclones coaches and staff.

Taking place at the Seaboard Triumph Foods Expo Center, the tour featured many of the program’s coaches, including Iowa State Athletic Director Jamie Pollard, head football coach Matt Campbell, and wrestling head coach Kevin Dresser. The Sioux City fans came out in numbers, filling the expo center with a line almost going out the door.

Despite Ames being around 180 miles away from Sioux City, the local fans made their presence felt while cheering on the Iowa State program.

“Fans have always shown that they’re extremely loyal and this is a great opportunity for us to come out to the communities and bring our staff to them and the fans respond really well and Sioux City is no different,” Pollard said.

“It’s incredible. I’ve always said what makes it really special to be a Cyclone is the fact that you have such great people to build a team and a program to be proud of and I’m beyond grateful for that every day that I’ve been here. You’re just really appreciative of the people that we represent, the university that you represent, and the alumni as well,” Campbell added.