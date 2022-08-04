AMES, IOWA (Courtesy of Iowa State Athletics)- Iowa State head wrestling coach Kevin Dresser announced the 2022-23 schedule Thursday, which includes home duals against Arizona State, Oklahoma State and Illinois.

“We’re bringing in some really high-quality teams to Hilton and we’ll challenge our guys with some tough road duals,” Dresser said. “I think this schedule will set us up well for the postseason.”

Iowa State opens the season Nov. 5 at the inaugural Battle in the River City, held in Jacksonville, Fla. The Cyclones will see Little Rock, Campbell and Wisconsin at the event.ADVERTISING

Eight home dates dot the schedule this year as ISU welcomes California Baptist (Nov. 12), Wyoming (Jan. 7), Arizona State (Jan. 8), Oklahoma (Jan. 27), Oklahoma State (Jan. 29) and Illinois (Feb. 12) to Hilton Coliseum. Iowa State will also host a pair of open tournaments this season, the Harold Nichols Cyclone Open (Nov. 26) and the Last Chance Open (Feb. 19).

ISU will return to Humboldt, Iowa – the hometown of coach Dresser – for the second year in a row for a neutral site dual with Grand View (Nov. 20).

This year’s rendition of the Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk dual will take place Dec. 4 in Iowa City.

Iowa State will make its first appearance at the Collegiate Duals (Dec. 19-20), which relocated from Niceville, Fla. to New Orleans this season. The Cyclones will then return to the Southern Scuffle (Jan. 1-2) for the first time since 2019-20 .

ISU’s only away dual in January will take place at Utah Valley on Jan. 14. The Cyclones will be challenged on the road late in the season with four of their last five duals taking place at West Virginia (Feb. 3), Pittsburgh (Feb. 4), UNI (Feb. 10) and Missouri (Feb. 16).

The 2023 Big 12 Championship (March 4-5) and NCAA Championships (March 16-18) will both be held at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla.

Television and streaming listings for all events will be communicated at a later date. To view the complete Cyclone wrestling schedule, click here.

Iowa State wrestling season tickets are on sale now and are available for purchase at cyclones.com/tickets.