SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Playing for a Power 5 school and the 3v3 Team USA squad can easily shift your focus to what’s ahead, but former Sioux City East star Nyamer Diew hasn’t forgotten the places that’ve taken her to this point. The current Cyclone returned to her old stomping grounds this weekend to give back to the next generation of ballers.

“I am so happy I had this opportunity to give back to the community,” Iowa State junior forward Nyamer Diew said.

Spending her first year of college ball at Butler, Diew knew she couldn’t stay away from Iowa for long. After transferring to Iowa State in 2021, a chance to run the Sioux City North Basketball Camp came calling, allowing the Sioux City native to return to the community that shaped her through a Stars connection.

“I’m friends with the Iowa State coaches so I kind of threw it out there at the Final Four when I was hanging out with them,” Sioux City North girls basketball head coach Angie Kristensen said. “I said hey what are the odds of me getting a couple of Iowa State girls and they’re like that’s a great idea, especially Ny being from Sioux City, graduating from East. I was like alright, so we kind of put it into works this summer and then we found a weekend to make it work.”

From there, Diew and ISU teammate Mary Kate King would coach Siouxland campers yesterday and today on schemes, skills, and messages to improve their game. Their biggest talking point? Culture. Something Diew and the Clones have reinvigorated coming off a record-breaking season and a magical Sweet 16 run.

“How you do one thing is how you’re gonna do everything so just putting all your effort into one little thing could do a lot in the long run,” Diew said.

“The little things really do add up to the bigger things which in the end makes a difference,” Iowa State sophomore guard Mary Kate King said. “Making your free throws, making your layups, making the little things those win games.”

Despite the camp only lasting two days, the Power 5 pair had no trouble filling the gym. Much to their liking, girls all over Siouxland jumped at the opportunity to connect with the Clones on a deeper level.

“Anyone could come, it’s in Sioux city,” Diew said. “We had a lot of kids from outside of Sioux City come in and that was amazing. That made me super super happy.”

“To see how far that they got coming from the same place we did is really sort of inspirational and their skill level is like, you could do that too,” Sioux City North senior Gabrielle Eberly said.

And going through the same hoops during her high school days, it’s an experience that’s just as impactful for Diew as it is for the campers.

“I gave a ball to a girl and she was like I don’t get any recognition in basketball and so this means the world to me. I was like oh that’s crazy, like you worked so hard you deserve it.”

“I think it’s kind of like full circle, like you did this as a kid you’ve been through the whole process, you’ve done it all,” King said. “Now you’re kind of giving back in a sense.”